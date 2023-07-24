Local woman leading the charge in transforming healthcare

Dika Vai, a dedicated individual hailing from Hanuabada, who is at the forefront of a groundbreaking development project.

As the project coordinator for the Metoreia Health Centre, a visionary initiative funded by the Australian Government, Dika has taken on the responsibility of orchestrating a transformation that will benefit more than 35,000 people.

Her passion and commitment to her community are evident as she plays a crucial role in this significant project.

Dika's day-to-day work revolves around ensuring the seamless operation of the health centre's development. Her dedication shines through as she collaborates closely with the project contractor, striving to see the completion of this vital facility by mid-2024.

The implications of the Metoreia Health Centre are far-reaching. Once the project is finished, it will serve as a beacon of hope for not only the residents of Hanuabada but also for the surrounding villages and the wider Motu Koitabuan and Port Moresby communities. With improved health services at their doorstep, the lives of thousands will be positively impacted.

The PNG-Australia partnership behind this development is a testament to the positive change that can occur when nations unite for a common cause. Through this collaboration, Dika's efforts are amplified, and her community's dreams of better healthcare become a tangible reality.

With Vai leading the charge, the Metoreia Health Centre is set to become a beacon of hope, radiating positive change and transforming lives for generations to come.