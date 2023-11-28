LMS celebrations closes on high note

150 years of LMS anniversary and yet the United Church in Papua New Guinea in respective villages along the motuan coastline celebrated in flying colors.

For West Central Papua Region West Redscar Circuit, Perovetas and String band songs were created like many other circuits, to tell the historic tale of the LMS arrival to PNG, how they spread the word of God and to establish their mission.

Cook Islanders were the missionaries that arrived to PNG in the 1870s, therefore the churches commemorate the missionaries through dancing and singing to cook island songs and Pacific Island songs.

Theme for the West Redscar Circuit, was “LMS paved a new life” – Romans 10:15.

Papa village LMS coordinator, Ioane Nou, acknowledged sister churches in the community like the Salvation Army for being a part of the celebration.