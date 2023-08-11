Link between administration, PHA

The Provincial Health Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was introduced in Parliament on Wednesday by the Prime Minister and acting Health Minister, James Marape, bridges that gap.

Principal legal officer of the National Department of Health, Margret Asinimbu, pointed out the disconnect, which impedes on effective health service delivery.

Speaking during the swearing in of the nine board members of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority yesterday, Asinimbu highlighted the role of the ex officio member and provincial administrator, Max Bruten.

An ex officio is someone who occupies a particular office and is therefore entitled to certain duties or privileges.

Previously, a provincial administrator on a board is not a voting member but serves as only an advisor to the board.

“But you know, we realised that PHAs are not bringing reports to the provincial administration,” she said.

“Sometimes, reports are going directly to the health minister. So what we have done in the new amendment, it says the provincial administrator will now be a voting member to share the power balance between the provincial government and the PHAs.

“So, this means that it is the provincial administrator’s responsibility to make sure that the report goes to the provincial administration because PHAs we operate under the provincial government,” she stated.

“That is why section 28 of the PHA Act says that, when reports are going, it doesn’t go only to the health minister. It must also go to the provincial governor. It must go to the provincial administration. But who presents it in Parliament? The health minister.

“But they must have that common understanding of what is happening in the province, so that knowledge is shared between the provincial administration and the provincial health authority.”