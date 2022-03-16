Leonnie Gets A New Lease On Life

Her father is a Policeman while her mother works at the Accounts section for a cleaning company and she has two brothers.

Leonnie last attended the International Training Institute (ITl) but did not complete her studies due to school fee problems. She spent much of her time at home while looking for employment opportunities.

In July of 2021, she was introduced to the Hand Heart Pocket project, a life skill for success program for youths by a YWCA officer.

“I am privileged to be a part of the program," she expressed.

The HHP project is a Life Skills for Success program aimed at helping youth at risk from aged 14-24 to develop skills to set them up for success in education, employment, and life, with a focus on marginalized especially adolescent girls and youth with disability.

The Freemasons Charity of Queensland-Hand Heart Pocket Foundation supports the HHP project and implemented by Save the Children in Morobe and the National Capital District.

Leonnie was among 16 youth who attended a training about the basic knowledge and understanding on how to start small a business/SME and the Sexual Reproductive Health held in Port Moresby.

She found this very educational and insightful. The activities have helped her to think critically about how to start up a small business, her personal wellbeing and to be a good citizen.

“I'm taking driving lessons as well and learning the importance of personal development. I am taking part in these activities because I want to experience new things in life. Before, I didn't know about how to start a Small Business. I think drug abuse and unemployed youths doing nothing at home, is an issue, and this kind of project will help us a lot,” she said.

Her parents are both happy that she is attending these trainings. Leonnie also shared that she sent out countless job applications and never got a positive reply. However, since attending the HHP project activities she knows she now has a better chance at being employed.

Leonnie pointed out that it would be good to see this project extended to other youths in the settlements or communities so they can have the same opportunity to turn their life around.

“The HI-IP project has changed my mind set and I'm now thinking outside the box. I was worried to be unemployed but after attending the Financial Literacy Sessions and getting through level 1 & 2 of driving skills training, I am positive I will find employment.”