LCCI appeals for children’s toys

LCCI said the Family Sexual Violence Units in Lae’s police stations see some traumatic and sad cases every day.

“The interview rooms are stark, and if the victim is a mother, often the kids just sit and wait for hours.

“If the victim is a child, they are bewildered, traumatised and broken mentally, let alone the physical damage.

“A campaign is underway with Dulux and a local artist, Eugene John, and a team of volunteers to repaint and put some murals on the walls.

“If you have any toys, or floor mats that your children no longer use and can donate them to FSVU and particularly the victims, we would be very grateful.”

The age group to consider is 2-14 years old. Donations can be dropped off at the LCCI office at Professional Haus, 5th St, Top Town.