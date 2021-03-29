Laloki hospital not closed

She explained that they had to disinfect the facility, and so had it temporarily closed to a couple of weeks.

“It hasn’t closed its services, it’s still open and I want to make this clear. We’ve only temporarily stopped the admissions in these two weeks as I mentioned up to the 1st of April.

“By the 1st of April, management should come up with a plan of management or approach on what we will do next for our service.”

She added that there was another staff who tested positive to COVID-19 again last week. After test results of staff are available, management will make further plans on the services.

Dr. Wilbur refuted claims that hospital staff are going on a stop work.

“It’s written here in the notice to stop work at Laloki Psychiatric Hospital for indefinite period. My advice to the public is to encourage you please, don’t believe this message. This petition is untrue.”

In spite of this negative energy, Dr. Wilbur is thankful to the Central Provincial Health Authority for stepping in to provide training for the hospital staff on conducting COVID-19 testing.