Lakiemata Prison Receives Food

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, accompanied by Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani, personally visited Lakiemata, delivering the first truckload of rations valued at K20,000 for the inmates and Correctional Service staff.

Expressing gratitude, representatives from the Lakiemata prison extended their thanks to the Provincial Government for their generous support. They acknowledged the challenges faced by the prison and welcomed the essential donation that would alleviate the shortage of food.

Governor Muthuvel acknowledged the urgency conveyed by the prison officials highlighted the cooperative effort involving provincial administration and managers, and recognized the pressing need for assistance in light of the current situation.

He also shed light on the broader challenges faced by provincial governments, emphasizing the financial allocation responsibility centred around Waigani.

The Governor pointed out the common frustration where funds allocated for essential services, including those for police, correctional services, NID, and national functions, often face delays or are not fully realized at the provincial level.

CS Lakiemata Jail Commander Superintendent Dimon Gah expressed appreciation for the Provincial Government's swift and supportive response during this critical time.

He acknowledged the traditional reliance on the National Government for such assistance and commended Governor Muthuvel for recognizing and addressing the needs.

One of the inmates, Damien Don, thanked Governor Muthuvel and the Provincial Administration for their leadership, compassion, and timely assistance, highlighting the positive impact on the inmates whose rations had depleted.

Damien emphasized the importance of timely assistance, not just on special occasions but during critical times of need.