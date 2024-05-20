Lae residents observe International Day of Families

The cleanathon was organised by Alpha Insurance to commemorate the International Day of Families, which normally falls on May 15th every year.

What had started off as a bleak morning soon turned into a sunny day, with families from Alpha Insurance, the Lae City Hockey youth teams, SP Brewery corporate lawn bowls team and SP Brewery corporate dart team coming together to clean the beachfront.

Around 30 families were made aware of the this year’s theme of ‘Families and Climate Change’, as this year’s International Day of Families aims to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change and what families can do to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adjust to the current effects of climate change, such as the flooding experienced in all districts of Morobe.

“Our vision at Alpha is to create a brighter, more secure future for our community,” said the company.

“By uniting to clean our beach, we not only enhance the natural beauty of Lae but also instil in our children the importance of environmental stewardship. This event embodies our motto of, ‘Securing Your Future, Together’.”



The company has extended its appreciation to the police, Lae City Authority and Paradise Foods Limited for their support and participation as well, saying: “Your collaboration made this initiative a remarkable success.