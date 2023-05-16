Lae nurses, CHWs appreciated

The PNG Nurses Association, which was formally registered on December 12th, 1972, has over 4,000 members.

The Morobe chapter of nurses had morning devotion before their executives spoke of the vital roles they play, the passion to serve and adhering to their code of conduct.

Long-serving nurses and community health workers were also called up to the front and acknowledged for their services.

Among them was 66-year-old Sr Martha Marampau, who has been serving the nation for 47 years.

When introducing Sr Marampau, Momase Rural President, Sr Siling Awasa, tearfully shared that she met the Manus health worker when she was doing her practical as a young nurse.

“And since then, she has been here, serving Morobe all her life,” said Sr Awasa. “She has been a desk manager, heavily involved in the Family Services Health program.

“Thank you Sr Marampau for serving our people.”

Sr Awasa also acknowledged community health workers Kiawa Samana and Miriam Suma. Both have served for over 4 decades as well.

“Nurse Kiawa Samana is a very, very strong person. Very hard working. When we talk about time, these people come on time. I really admire these women, and especially Sr Samana.

“These two are always on time; even to date. This is something we don’t see in our young nurses today. I really appreciate these two nurses and acknowledge them for their services.”

Community health worker, Daphne Kahu, from the Labuta Rural LLG in Morobe Province, was also thanked for her 44 years of service.

Sr Awasa said most of these long-serving health workers are from public health, and they deserve recognition and appreciation.

A majority of them are in their 60s and have already submitted their names for retirement.