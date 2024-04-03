Lae group shares smiles at ANGAU

Registered as Piango Association Incorporated, the group shared gift packs containing food, drinks and toys with almost 50 children and their guardians in the Children’s Outpatient Department (COPD).

“This is our first hospital visit since the group’s establishment in 2023 and we are grateful to be reaching out to the young children and their parents and putting a smile on their faces,” says Piango Association Inc chairman, Watus Nassam.

Most of the patients and their guardians have travelled in from some of the most remote parts of Morobe and had no relatives in Lae.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces is heartwarming and satisfying knowing that Easter is about service to humanity,” outlined Nassam.

Piango initiated the hospital visit with fundraising activities being held over the previous weekends and kind donations from business houses towards the cause.

“I would like to thank Ramu Agri Industries, Lae Yacht Club, Panamex Pacific and our group members for their contributions in ensuring that the love and sacrifice showed by our good Lord in this time of Easter is shared to the unfortunate ones.”

Nassam said the group has up to 40 members, mostly from government agencies, the Royal PNG Constabulary, the PNG Defence Force and the private sector.

“It’s all about standing up for one another in difficult times and providing support as our motto is about sustaining our existence through charity,” he continued.

“We want like-minded individuals to come together, build family bonds, have positive mindsets and support and sustain each other in good and bad times.”

The group is also encouraging citizens in Lae to take ownership of the city and drive positive changes that will enable a safe and conducive environment for everyone.

Piango recently conducted a clean-athon at Lae’s CBD with Eriku and Main Market planned for the coming months.

“We have a schedule of planned initiatives and programs for 2024 with a visit to Buimo CS facility set to be next on our calendar,” said Nassam.