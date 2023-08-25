Lae event to raise funds for cancer patients

The 42-kilometre sponsored walk will start at 6.30am, commencing at the Lae Showgrounds, to the Markham River, and return to Lae.

The PNGCRS is a not-for-profit which operates only on donations and exists solely to support, assist and fight for cancer patients in Morobe and across PNG.

The walk-a-thon was first conducted in 2021 and received an overwhelming support from the business community of Morobe and its citizens, who raised more than K200,000, mostly in cash and some kind.

“We are hopeful to have a similar turnout or better this time around,” said the society. “The entry fee is K150 to walk, and all registered walkers will be given a ‘Walking for Cancer Patients’ t-shirt.”

“All participants are urged to raise funds through requesting sponsorship for the walk, and this can include the registration fee, but we would encourage everyone to raise more if they can.

“Water and security will be provided all along the route with prizes being given for those

who can complete the walk in its entirety.”

The funds go directly to support cancer patients and to PNGCRS awareness programmes by providing:

A Dedicated Kitchen for Cancer Patients

The Society provides every day liquidised and nutritious meals for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or other treatment. The society employs a chef and owns a kitchen at the Cancer Centre.

Cancer Awareness Programmes

The Society employs a fulltime cancer awareness community engagement officer who, together with Committee Members, and assisted by ANGAU oncology doctors, run awareness sessions on how to identify symptoms of various cancers.

“There will be security vehicles patrolling and one or two other vehicles to assist anyone who is injured or not feeling well along the way.”