Kokopo organisers commended

The annual program was observed in Kokopo City on Friday, August 11th, where hundreds of residents gathered to commemorate it.

“From day one, we at the provincial level began this program and have delegated to the districts and LLGs, and I must commend Norman Samson and your team in the Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG (KVULLG) for embracing and sustaining this program every year,” Ainui stated.

He said it is important for districts and LLGs to continue to commemorate this program so that the message is understood by youths at the ward level and for Ward Development Committees (WDC) to also take this program on board.

Pastor Ainui underlined this year’s theme, which is ‘Green Skills for Youths’. He outlined that youths already have a gift and talent from God, and they need to play their part to shape that gift and talent into reality.

Meantime, the acting advisor for the Provincial Division for Community Development and Religion, Peter Tutuai, said youth programs are captured under the Government through the National Youth Policy and the National Youth Development Authority Act, which the province has adopted.

“I must commend Kokopo for embracing this concept and through the setup of the Kokopo District Youth Development Council, which incorporates the national government outlook to improve services and programs for youths.”

He said they are now looking at establishing similar councils for the other three districts of Gazelle, Rabaul and Pomio so that there is an effective system that embraces the youth population in East New Britain Province.