Kidney Issues in PNG

Citizens of PNG have been urged year in year out to make healthier choices in their lifestyles. The growth in unhealthy food and beverage consumption is high, mental, physical health is failing, becoming a concern despite warnings disseminated by health officials.

There is hope yet for those willing to make the right choices and live healthier. Here are tips people can use to maintain a healthy kidney:

Keep fit and active: Keeping fit helps to reduce your blood pressure and therefore reduces the risk of chronic kidney disease.

Keep regular control of your blood sugar level: About half of people who have diabetes develop kidney damage, so it is important for people with diabetes to have regular tests to check their kidney functions.

Monitor your blood pressure: Although many people may be aware that high blood pressure can lead to a stroke or heart attack, few know that it is also the most common cause of kidney damage.

Eat healthily and keep your weight in check: This can help prevent diabetes, heart disease and other conditions associated with chronic kidney disease. Reduce your salt intake and keep it to five to six grams of salt a day, the equivalent of a single teaspoon.

Maintain a healthy fluid intake: Drink between 1½ to two litres of water a day. Most definitely do not smoke smoking slows the flow of blood to the kidneys. When less blood reaches the kidneys, it impairs their ability to function properly. Smoking also increases the risk of kidney cancer by about 50%.

Do not take over-the-counter pills regularly: Common drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen are known to cause kidney damage and disease if taken regularly.

Think carefully of what you allow yourself to consume and how you treat yourself physically and mentally as the choice is made by you.