K92 Mining gifts to cancer patients

They were treated with a cake and individual gift packs to bring a smile and cheer into the lives of cancer patients.

Gender Officer, Orpah Peter who led the team during the distribution of the gifts said, “As partners with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) they are committed to caring for inpatients at the hospital. And as such we can at least bring smiles to the faces of the patients”.

She said this was not the first time the Gender staff delivered and distributed the gifts, nor will it be the last time as the team will gladly deliver such gifts in the coming years.

The gifts were received by EHPHA chief executive officer, Dr. Joseph Apa, together with the the hospital’s acting manager Dr. Ian Wani.

Dr. Joseph Apa was overwhelmed by the kind gesture and thanked K92 Mining staff for their generosity.

“We are so grateful for the kind gesture displayed by the Gender staff of the K92 Mining Limited. The company has been very supportive as our partner and has provided and supported us in many ways. I am sure that the partnership will get stronger and continue in the coming years,” Dr. Apa said.

The items including pillows, diapers and toiletries and the cake were purchased from the financial contributions of the Gender staff of the K92 Mining Limited.