K50,000 to renovate Gulf church

Before becoming a member of parliament, Opa said he had assisted various church projects in the district hence the latest K50,000 commitment is in order, adding church is an important institution. The member has also assisted other churches in the district such as Murua United Church, and Karama United Church renovation, including the Popo United Church with K40,000 to complete the project which took nearly 20 years to complete as well as Mirapo and Murua United Church.

He said the money would be paid directly to hardware for the church executives to pick up the building materials to start the refurbishment work.

The member also announced a new women’s micro bank in Kerema which will be officially opened in the next three weeks.

A total of K3million was allocated for the women to access through this bank. The new microfinance bank had applied to the Bank of PNG to receive a branch license, a first for Kerema District and Gulf province.

In preparation for the official opening, a training of trainers workshop was conducted to empower mothers in the 6 LLG wards to start with micro-credit training, NID cards, and opening bank accounts.

As the sitting local MP, Opa was proud and said this year will be a milestone for Kerema District as it will launch a five-year development plan as well.