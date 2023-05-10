K3mil to continue vital work

NCfR works in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB) to respond to gender-based violence through safe houses, counselling, and referrals.

The centre also works closely with schools, community advocates and churches on prevention programs and awareness raising among local communities throughout ARoB. Their focus on building non-violent communities by engaging with men and boys to bring about social change has been well-received on the ground.

“The grant will support NCfR to continue to provide a safe environment for victims of all forms of violence and at the same time sustain counselling and healing programs and to promote peace in the communities,” said NCfR Director, Sister Lorraine Garasu.

The grant will be used to implement the NCfR Community Strengthening Strategy over the next three years, which will pave the way forward for greater collaboration between NCfR and network partners to address social issues and creating pathways for non-violent communities.

This will sustain the services offered through the centre and will assist the organisation in expanding its geographic and demographic footprint and having a broader, more sustainable presence in ARoB.

Dr Fiona Crockford, First Secretary, Australian Development Assistance, congratulated NCfR and commended the organisation for their services to community-based peacebuilding and conflict resolution, including social resilience and counselling services to benefit Bougainville women, men, youth and children.

(Nazareth Centre for Rehabilitation Director, Sister Lorraine Garasu, signing the grant agreement in Chabai)