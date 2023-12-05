K3.5mil support for Morobe’s health sector

The presentation follows a nationwide media campaign on the continuous shortage of medicine in all hospitals and health centres, which has cost the lives of average Papua New Guineans.

Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, outlined to the chief executive officer of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority (MoPHA), Dr Kipas Binga the breakdown of this money.

K2 million - to purchase medical drugs for health facilities in the province.

K1.5 million - can be used for medical equipment.

This amount (K3.5) is from the K5.5 million that was in the provincial government’s 2023 budget appropriation for health services in the province.

“I have another K1 million that will be coming out next week,” said Governor Wenge.

“I will give it to medevac, Manolos Aviation, because the company has been helping us by helping sick mothers and fathers from the rural areas, very difficult areas, bringing them down for medicine.

“The cheque is being processed, as I’m talking to you. So K1 million, Dr Binga, is for Manolos.

“And another K1 million, I will give to Wau hospital in the Wau-Waria district. It’s a new district and a very difficult one too. There are many people living in the area but the road has not reached them. We hope to maintain their hospital in Wau town so money has already been given.

“Dr Binga, we will have to work together again, so we can put some money in the budget for next year.”

Dr Binga thanked the provincial government and administration and said the K2 million was part of a cheque presentation that was mentioned to the health authority last year, and they are thankful that the commitment has been fulfilled.

As medicines are costly, Dr Binga called for further support from the district development authorities to mitigate the risk of drugs running out in the 10 districts of Morobe.