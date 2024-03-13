K25,000 for Cheshire Disability Services

According to the Theodist National Sales and Marketing Director Kevin Anderson, the contribution will support Cheshire Disability’s vital programs focused on improving the lives of people with special needs.

Anderson said Theodist has a long and proud history of collaboration with Cheshire Disability.

“Our partnership goes beyond simply writing a check, its about actively engaging with the community and leveraging our influence to make a real difference.

“At Theodist we believe social responsibility is more than just words on a page. It’s a core value that drives our commitment to the communities we serve. We firmly believe in giving back to the areas where we live and work, and we’re thrilled to present Cheshire Disability with this donation,” he said.

He said Cheshire provides essential resources, enhances the quality of home care, and raises awareness throughout the community about the needs of individuals with special needs.

“We admire the work Cheshire does. Their programs empower individuals and foster a more inclusive society, and their dedication to improving lives aligns perfectly with Theodist values,” Anderson added.

Meanwhile, Cheshire Disability General Manager Benson Hahambu said the donation will support the institute to subsidize their operational cost for this year, to carry on their responsibility to make a positive difference to the lives of children/persons with disabilities by creating opportunities for social inclusion, and an environment in which they are treated with dignity and respect.