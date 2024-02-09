K15 million for Mendi Hospital improvement

He was in Ialibu District Hospital recently where he presented a K15 million cheque to the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (SHPPHA) towards infrastructure facilities improvement at the Mendi Provincial Hospital.

On Thursday 01st February, Dr. Tom presented the funding in a small but significant event successfully hosted by SHPPHA at Ialibu District Hospital.

Dr. Tom was accompanied by the Department Secretary, Dr Osbone Liko, SHPPHA Deputy Board Chair and Chief Surgeon, Dr. Okti Poki and Jason Ugum from the National Department of Health.

Present at the event was Deputy Governor of SHP and board member of SHPPHA, Rev. Wane Ninjipa, the Ialibu Pangia DDA CEO, Michael Ariando, Kagua Erave DDA CEO, Andy Bobola, and the Deputy President of Kewabi LLG, John Wepo.

Chief Executive Officer of SHPHA, Dr. Joseph Birisi gave a rundown of the current clinical services provided by SHPPHA, and the build up towards achieving the major goals of the National Health Plan 2021- 2030.

Dr. Birisi announced that Mendi Provincial Hospital is expected to provide specialist clinical services as a fully pledged Level 5 facility under National Health Service Standards (NHSS), while district hospitals provide Level 4 clinical service.

Meanwhile, a specialist surgeon has been recruited for Ialibu District Hospital and will soon resume duties.

Dr. Birisi emphasized that there is more to be done to build up capacity in terms of human resources, range of clinical services, medical equipment, reliable medical supplies system and health infrastructure.

He said the challenges are overwhelming, and everyone needs to contribute meaningfully towards achieving the desired health goals. He acknowledged the continuous support of the major partners and stakeholders including the provincial government and DDAs.

He thanked the health minister’s presentation of K15 million under the leadership of the Marape-led Government to SHPPHA for Mendi Hospital Re-development.

Health Secretary, Dr. Osborne Liko, in the meantime, expressed that Southern Highlands Province should have a new provincial hospital. He said all discussions were done with the provincial government and paperwork is in progress for the requirements to be met.

He encouraged the PHA and the provincial government to work together to complete the necessary requirements for the hospital.

Dr. Tom meantime, reiterated Dr. Birisi’s words for every health personnel to do his bit and not step on each other’s toes in the line of their duties. He encouraged everyone to use the existing systems, plans, expertise and structure to deliver much needed health services and not to duplicate roles, and to let the professionals to do their jobs.

He further emphasized that partners and stakeholders, such as the DDAs and Provincial Government to work together with the PHAs to implement and realize their Service Improvement Plan (SIP) and other health plans in place.

Minister Dr. Tom appreciated the SHPPHA CEO for his leadership in having this PHA to be one of the top performing PHA’s in the country, in reaching out to its rural majority by having more than 90% of its health facilities open and operating.

The presentation of K15 million was accompanied by the signing of a MOA by CEO of SHPPHA, Dr Birisi and the NDoH Secretary, Dr Liko witnessed by the people of Ialibu-Pangia and the rest of Southern Highlands.