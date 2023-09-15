Juveniles need balanced meals: OIC

Officer-in-charge of the juveniles highlighted this yesterday when thanking donors for thinking of them on the 48th Independence anniversary of this country.

Yesterday afternoon, Morobe’s Senior Provincial Magistrate, Pious Tapil, and his wife donated cartons of sausages on behalf of Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, as well as soccer and rugby balls from the Tapil family. On that day too, other business houses donated cartons of biscuits while a women’s church group from Mumeng, in Bulolo district, shared food with the inmates.

Officer-in-charge of the Juvenile Division at the Buimo Correctional facility, Sgt Carmel Chandrol, thanked the groups, business houses and individuals for thinking of them, saying: “In terms of food supplements, juveniles are a different group in the prison from the adults. One of their priorities is, their meals must be supplemented with the different types of meals that we should have. But at the moment, we are only having rice and tinned fish as our meals here.

“I would like to see the juveniles change through the support of the community in rehabilitating them to become good people to get back to their communities.”

According to the ‘Juvenile Justice Act 2014’, a juvenile is a person who is 10 years old or older, but less than 18 years old, who is charged with, or alleged to have committed, an offence. Currently, the Buimo juvenile unit has 57 detainees.

“Recently, we’re having more remandees than convicts,” said Sgt Chandrol. “This is probably because of more school fights and so many things that are happening in the schools so we have lots of school children here, coming in every day.

“Nearly one or two come in every day. Our facility there is overcrowded. 30 is the capacity of that facility there but at the moment, we have more than 50.”