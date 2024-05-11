Juvenile detainees encouraged

Members of the Piango Association Incorporated visited the 45 juvenile detainees with food, snacks and toiletries.

Beyond the material support, the Piango Association also offered words of advice and encouragement to the young detainees.

Chairman of the Piango Association, Watus Nassam, told them: “It’s essential to understand that our past mistakes do not define us and that we always have the capacity to change and shape our future.

“Taking responsibility for our choices and learning from our mistakes is a crucial step in personal growth.”

Nassam emphasised the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences and seeking help when needed, as these factors can greatly contribute to one’s journey of transformation.

“Remember, every day is an opportunity for a fresh start.”

The visit by the Piango Association was a testament to the power of community support and the belief in the rehabilitation and reintegration of young offenders. By providing both material aid and moral guidance, the association aims to empower the juveniles and give them the tools they need to make positive changes in their lives.