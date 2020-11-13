Jacks PNG promoting PNG designers

The design completion was launched by the CPL General Manager Mahesh Patel at the Jack’s PNG retail store at its Central Waigani store in Port Moresby.

The competition will close on December 20th 2020 and winners to be announced on 13th January 2021. K10,000 is the total value of prices to be won of which 5 winners will receive K2,000 each.

However all entries will also be featured on Jacks PNG’s 2021/2022 seasonal merchandise.

The designs are invited from all ages and walks of life. The design that will be chosen to be used by Jacks will be based on an agreed design fee.

Group General Manager, Patel encouraged creativity in all participants but he also cautioned them to be considerate about using designs that are original and not from other people or tribes unless they are authorized.

“In Papua New Guinea we got deep rooted cultures and heritage so any of that designs used must seek approval from either the clan or particular tribe or any sort of approval that is required because we want to make sure we protect intellectual property. We want to make sure we respect customs and the culture,” said Sir Mahesh Patel, CPL Group General Manager

According to the design guidelines, submissions must be hand sketch with pencil or art pen or canvas designs are also acceptable; Online Submissions on Jacks of PNG Facebook page, and for postage submission through registered mail.

Submission must include 3 designs per entry; must be completed and must include a story describing the design in 100 characters. Entrants are advised to visit the Jacks PNG Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/jacksofPNG/for more details.

All designs are expected to be received in their hard copy either posted or hand delivery to any Jacks of PNG outlet or Stop n Shop nationwide. Even if they are sent online.

Currently Jacks PNG has contracted only two local designers. They are Niugini Native Corporate line by Wandid Amini Korimbo and PNG style designs by Sarah Todd based in Lae.

With this competition the Jack’s is expecting to expand its designer’s platform.