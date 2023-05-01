International Dance Day Celebration 2023

The day is an opportunity for dancers and dance enthusiasts to share their love for dance and promote its universal appeal.

The theme for International Dance Day 2023 is "Dance—A Way to Communicate with the World," highlighting how dance can be a powerful tool for communication across different cultures, ethnicities, and political boundaries.

To celebrate this day, the NCDC Active City Development Program (ACDP) hosted a Walk for Life event on Sunday, April 30th, 2023, from 5:30 am to 8:30 am. The walk started at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and ended at Ela Beach, followed by an official program with dance performances and awareness speeches by invited speakers. The event aimed to promote a healthy, safe, and clean city while showcasing dance as an art form in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The objective of International Dance Day, as observed by ACDP, was to recognize the potential of dance to unite individuals across political, cultural, and ethnic boundaries.

The walk brought residents and organizations together to promote health and fitness while highlighting the value of dance for well-being. ACDP recorded four outcomes: raising awareness of dance benefits, providing a platform for existing dance groups, showcasing the talents of five dance groups, and inspiring dancers through three speakers. The event attracted over 400 participants.

The Walk for Life event and the official program that followed included various dance performances, including traditional dances, contemporary dances, and cultural dances from different parts of PNG. The event was a celebration of diversity and showcased the rich culture of PNG through dance. The invited speakers shared their experiences and the benefits of dance, emphasizing its ability to foster self-expression, creativity, and physical and mental well-being.