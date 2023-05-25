Installed water makes life easy for Ngariawang

Women from the in Abayagam and Yuweng hamlets of Ngariawang community in Markham district, Morobe Province have always faced water issues until World Vision’s assistance with Water Sanitation, and Hygiene (WaSH) project.

An emotional Salome Isaac, who is a WASH Committee member in Yuweng Hamlet said women used to bathe once a day during menstruation due to the unavailability of water in the village and had no choice but to bathe and change their pads once a day as it is quite too far to frequently reach the water source to clean themselves.

“It becomes worse and uncomfortable when we females are having our monthly period because the water source is too far for us to bathe and clean ourselves.

“Our struggle every day with water was real, we break our backs to make sure there is clean water in our kitchen for cooking and drinking.” Said Salome.

Although the community has fast-flowing milky-brown Leron River, a few kilometres away from the vehicle track leading to Ngariawang, it is unsafe to be consumed by locals. Mothers and girls would fetch and carry 20 litres of water from the small creek, and climb up the stiff hill to their village every morning and afternoon for cooking and drinking.

World Vision with the support of the Australian Government’s Water for Women Fund implemented the WaSH project with the construction of safe toilets and hand-washing tippy taps using local resources, and the construction of gravity-fed water supplying the Ngariawang Community.

“I am now happy, all my worries to walk far distances to collect water and have a shower are now being solved by World Vision,” Salome says.

Schools, communities and women and girls at Ngariawang were taught of the importance of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) and to include men on how to support women and girls and their needs.

Since World Vision’s intervention in 2021, lives of mothers and girls in the Ngariawang community changed.

According to WVPNG-WaSH Project Manager, Evelyn Mikasimo, World Vision supported each of the hamlets to build a gravity-fed water supply right in the heart of the community with communal taps connected to houses providing clean and safe water for community members to access, and segregated male and female shower rooms.

In total, WASH facilities are constructed in 15 schools, six healthcare facilities, and more than 60 communities reached with Community Led Total Sanitation intervention for communalities to achieve open defecation free.