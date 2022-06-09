Informal Sector An Issue, Says NCDC

Chief Health Surveyor for NCDC, Isowa More, spoke about enforcing food safety standards in a changing and innovative world and the challenges and lessons learnt from NCD.

One of the main activities for NCDC is Health and Food safety inspection of business houses, institutions, etc. and this goes for formal food operators or business.

This will ensure formal food businesses are registered, licensed to operate and meeting all building and health requirements, and ensure quality and safe food practices implemented daily in accordance with PNG Food and Public Health Laws and Standards.

He said the biggest issue they are facing is the informal sector, due to being uncontrollable and market becoming an issue. Formally a law us in place called the Informal sector Development Control Act that gives them the opportunity to do business but to be controlled by City authority. He stated that those that are doing their business are now taking advantage of this law and are not listening to authorities.

“We call out training for them and to address this we call up formal and informal trainings, last year we had about 300 trainings for the participants both formal sector and informal sector.

“We are trying to disseminate the information on basic safe food preparations.”