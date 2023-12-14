Improvement for PMGH health services

This will emphasize mutual learning in poly-trauma evaluation and treatment to enhance healthcare services.

At a joint press conference today at the Corporate Client Clinic, the conference, led by Dr. Asa, Chair of the Clinical Governance Committee at Port Moresby General Hospital, featured key speakers, including Katherine Monahan, Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy for Mosby, Dr. Paki Molumi, CEO of Port Moresby General Hospital, and Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, the US Medical Team lead.

Monahan expressed pleasure in the partnership, emphasizing the dedication of the U.S. to the people of Papua New Guinea. She highlighted the significance of the Defense Cooperation Agreement in facilitating medical collaborations and stressed the need for joint efforts to address the substantial healthcare challenges faced by the nation.

Dr. Kone Sobi, Director of Medical Services, acknowledged the invaluable experience shared by the U.S. team in dealing with diseases rarely encountered in Papua New Guinea. He discussed the critical role of research and welcomed international partnerships to build human resource capacity, essential for sustainable healthcare services.

Lt. Col. Galdi outlined the goals of the FRSD team, focusing on trauma care, innovation, and capacity building. He announced a $25,000 donation to increase hospital capacity, acknowledging the mutual benefits of the partnership in providing care to both Papua New Guinean patients and American soldiers in times of combat.

During the media Q&A, Lt. Col. Galdi elaborated on the mutual learning aspects, emphasizing the exchange of expertise in managing trauma cases, including blunt and penetrating traumas, which are prevalent in Papua New Guinea.

Dr. Molumi discussed how the collaboration aims to address the resource constraints at Port Moresby General Hospital, particularly in managing trauma cases. He highlighted plans for a temporary trauma centre to alleviate the strain on the emergency department and improve overall patient care.

The collaboration, initiated last Wednesday, saw the U.S. medical team actively engaging with local hospital staff, providing valuable insights, and fostering a partnership that promises to leave a lasting impact on healthcare services in Papua New Guinea.