Improved accessibility for PLWDs

Under the new partnership agreement between Australia and Callan Services for Persons with Disabilities National Unit (CSNU), the program delivery will focus on disability screening services, treatment and referrals in Bougainville, communities in the Kokoda Track region and Western Province.

The grant will increase the inclusion of people with disabilities by delivering assistive devices like hearing aids, eyeglasses and wheelchairs along with more specialised services.

Persons living with disabilities in these locations have minimal access to assistive devices to address their disability. This increased access to assistive devices and other services paves the way for persons with disabilities to increase their participation in Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), community events and local government engagement.

CSNU expressed its appreciation to the Australian Government for its valued support to them and the people of Papua New Guinea.

Disability services under the new partnership agreement will go a long way to improving the lives of persons with disabilities in the three locations.

CSNU is a faith-based development organisation with the values of ‘Respect, Presence, Compassion, Justice and Integrity’, ensuring that persons with disabilities are equipped to participate socially, academically and economically in their local communities.