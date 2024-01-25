Immanuel pastors ordained

ELCPNG Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, and Assistant Bishop, Reverend Lucas Kedabing, conducted the ordination ceremony for Pastor Joe Rokewa and Pastor Don Mapane during the 34th ELCPNG synod opening ceremony on Sunday, January 21st, at Ialibu Mission Station.

Rev Urame, when conducting the ordination blessing, told Ps Rokewa and Ps Mapane to be good pastors wherever they serve and conduct themselves accordingly.

“God has appointed you both to be his servant so I give this ordination blessing upon your lives to go and be faithful servants to win more people into God’s kingdom,” Rev Urame said.

ELC Immanuel District president, Rev Tande Tumbo, said this ordination was needed as his district is in urgent need of more pastors.

Rev Tumbo said currently, ELC Immanuel District has only 42 pastors, which is insufficient for the five circuits. This is why some congregations do not have a pastor to do the work of sacrament as well as other pastoral duties.

He said these two pastors who are ordained have proved in their two years of vicarage training that they can now perform the role of a pastor.

“Thus, from our assessment, the district council has agreed and approved for their ordination, which they wholeheartedly accepted knowing well that it’s volunteer work and not a paid job,” said Rev Tumbo.

“We will post them to the Mendi circuit to serve as pastors in these violent and lawless areas of Mendi.

“I am confident and pray for God’s blessing, guidance and strength as they go out to serve in their pastoral field to change the behaviours, attitudes and violent reactions of our people.”

Rev Tumbo added that they pray and hope to see more young people taking up theology at Lutheran colleges to become pastors and continue the evangelisation work.