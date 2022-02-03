Ilimo Expands ‘Milk In Schools’ Program

Stunting (impaired growth development) in children is caused by an inadequate supply of essential nutrients, such as calcium, protein, vitamins and carbohydrates needed for healthy growth.

In August of 2021, the first trial of milk in schools program, sponsored by Kina Bank was implemented at Nonu Independent Institute of Education.

The program included daily distributions of an Ilimo milk stik to the students, class sessions on topics that helped the children learn about dairy cows, the milk they produce, the nutrients in milk, and the benefits of drinking milk.

“Nutrition is an integral part of the child’s academic education. Educate the children on good nutrition, to enable them to make the right choices. Provide the children with nutritious meals and they will incorporate what they are taught”, said Gallit Tamir, Business Development Manager of Innovative Agro Industry.

Tamir added that the results from the first trial were impressive and hopes to expand the program in 2022 with help from other sponsors.