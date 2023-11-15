Hygiene kits for Highlands communities

The items were delivered by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with national and provincial disaster centres in Papua New Guinea.

Working closely with local authorities in these provinces, IOM also delivered participatory health and hygiene awareness sessions in local communities and schools.

These areas were affected by violence and displacement.

“Communities were torn apart by the fighting,” noted Evelyn Napit, a community member of Enga Province.

Evelyn welcomed the materials highlighting how the assistance would improve community sanitation and hygiene.

“Thank you for this help. Through this assistance, our communities will now have decent toilets and are more aware about good hygiene.”

IOM has also assisted target communities in the Southern Highlands and Jiwaka, by providing materials to construct rainwater catchments, and improve access to clean and safe drinking water.

“Water is one of the pressing needs for Old Compound residents and this assistance will go a long way in reducing the burden women and children face in fetching water for their households,” said Dorothy Andasua, a community member from Mendi town in Southern Highlands Province.

Installation of the water points and latrines has commenced in identified communities, schools and health facilities.

Under this project and its interventions, IOM has conducted participatory health and hygiene awareness for 7,405 people, improved access to decent sanitation for 11,313 people, provided hygiene/dignity kits for 525 households, and provided water supply for 24,380 people.