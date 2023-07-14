Hospital leaves kerosene lamp days behind

The Rural Clinical School, which is a satellite campus for the University of PNG’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, was recently opened by Health Minister Dr Lino Tom.

Veteran doctor and lecturer in the discipline of rural and generalist medicine with the school of medicine, Dr David Mills, described the development as a “bit of a dream” and reminisced on the years when they would conduct operations at the Kompiam District Hospital under the light of kerosene lamps.

“But it’s not a dream,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work over many, many years.

“I think that’s one of the things I would say to people who are out there, it’s just, ‘chip away at it. You’re not going to get there tomorrow but if you work hard over many, many years, slowly, you will make an improvement.’”

Dr Mills and his family, who came to Kompiam in March 2000, relocated to Australia last year.

While he is no longer attached with the district hospital, he is continuing with the work he helped start in 2008 with UPNG; the MMED (rural) program.

“Each hospital has its own situation but there are a lot of things about this hospital that I think are transferrable,” Dr Mills stated.

“Power supply, for example. To actually be here and get power, in a remote place. If you’re in Telefomin, that’s a huge issue. So some of the things that we’ve seen here, in terms of the design of the building, the power supply; they are very transferrable and hopefully, we can give some people some good ideas to use in their district.

“Having power means lots and lots of diesel or in some cases, they use hydro, which is fairly high maintenance. And hydro has the problem of landowners, which is a massive issue in PNG.

“For us, this is the perfect solution and we designed the property specifically to be used on solar.

“So we have 12 generators, each puts out about 8 kilowatts – so 96 kilowatts is what we can generate. Half of them are for the hospital and half of them are for the residences.

“As we’ve grown – considerably – we’ve already expanded it three times and now we need to double it again because we’re up to 40 houses.

“And the thing about is, when we started, everyone was using kerosene and wood for cooking and now, all of a sudden, they’ve got power and they’ll be able to use an electric frying pan, which is kind of nice.”