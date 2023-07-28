Historical event by Ramu-Bundi mission

This is a responsibility they were not expected to shoulder.

ELCPNG Evangelism Department Head, Reverend Hans Giegere, made this statement while officially opening the 39th ELC Simbu District Women’s Conference at Karani Lutheran Mission Station in the Usino Local Level Government of Usino-Bundi district, Madang Province, on Sunday.

Rev. Giegere noted that such a district gathering is usually hosted by circuits within that district, not at a district mission field like this one.

The women’s conference took place at the Bundi-Ramu mission field of the ELC Simbu circuit under the Simbu District.

He highlighted that this was a historical event, with ELC Simbu setting the record under the strong leadership of their women leader, Agnes Gabee, along with her team, coordinating women's programmes and activities in the district.

“I want to tell all the women from ELC Simbu District here that your district is the only one that is active, strong and vibrant in sharing the gospel of God and expanding your reach to neighbouring villages in other LLGs, provinces and ELC districts. All of you women gathering here demonstrate your faith in God’s word.

“No matter how far, expensive and tiring the journey to Karani seemed, you all arrived. I am happy and commend you all for following in your ancestors' footsteps in spreading God’s Word.”

During his sermon, Rev. Giegere shared that the women's attendance embodies the theme of the conference, "Salt and Light in Action", referencing Matthew 5:16.

ELC Simbu District Women Coordinator, Mrs. Agnes Gabee, explained that the Bundi-Ramu mission field was selected as the host so ELC Simbu women could witness and verify that their dedication, commitment and contributions towards supporting women's programmes in the mission field are yielding success and being utilised appropriately.

Mrs. Gabee recounted that upon her appointment, she discovered that Bundi-Ramu was a mission field of the Simbu circuit that had not been visited for some time. She took the initiative to revisit villages in Bundi and Usino LLG with Lutheran believers in 2013. They worked diligently to encourage the Christians, revitalise church activities and continue to grow within Bundi-Ramu.

“Now, we have seven churches or more like congregations with plans for two additional churches to be built in the mission field of Bundi-Ramu. For this conference, we have delegates coming from the 20 circuits of ELC Simbu district.

“It promises to be an engaging and productive week-long conference discussing our reports, achievements, finances and other areas of significance,” Mrs. Gabee added.