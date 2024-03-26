Hiri Koiari district acknowledges Hiri Hanenamo contestants

These young women hailing from Barakau, Gaire, Kido, Tubusereia, and Boera, were among the contestants in the recent Hiri Hanenamo competition as part of the Hiri Moale Festival celebrations, marking its 50th occasion.

Expressing gratitude for their participation, Iduhu emphasized the deeper significance of the festival, not merely as a cultural event but as a celebration of heritage and identity.

The commitment shown by these young women in representing their culture and community as Hiri Hanenamos was acknowledged and rewarded with a total of K25,000 allocated to the group, translating to K5000 for each contestant.

Iduhu highlighted the diverse ways in which the funds could be utilized, whether for personal well-being, family support, small business ventures, or educational endeavours. Recognizing the enriching experience the contestants had undergone, he stressed the importance of empowerment and confidence-building as they transition into adulthood.

Moreover, Iduhu revealed plans for the inaugural Hiri Koiari Trade and Cultural Festival scheduled for September, coinciding with the country’s Independence celebrations.

This event promises to be a significant addition to the cultural landscape, offering further opportunities for community engagement and celebration. More updates on this exciting venture will be announced in due course.