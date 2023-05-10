High STI cases at Yalu

The program is carried out by PNG Family Health Association in partnership with the Ahi Hope Foundation.

From April 24th-28th, the team was in Yalu, then in Kamkumung from May 1st-5th.

The Momase-Highlands Regional Coordinator of the PNG Family Health Association (FHA), Mavia Mumuan, noted a concerning number of people who presented with sexually transmitted infections during their clinic at Yalu Village.

“It was very overwhelming, like the number of villagers coming in with cases like STIs, we call it sexual reproductive health.”

Mumuan said from the 50 to 60 people seen in a day, around 20 to 30 of them have STIs, ranging from ages 15-45.

She believes this health and social issue can be tackled through awareness and education.

“One of it is education,” she said. “People need to be educated on the bad side of contracting sexually transmitted infections and what the long-term effect would be.

“Awareness and education is lacking in the communities.”

Mumuan, who has been with the PNGFHA for over 13 years, also highlighted the shortage of STI drugs.

“The main idea is for the government to make available the drugs, especially STI drugs are one of the main challenges here,” she stated.

“We can go out and do awareness and education but we face challenges in equipping ourselves with the drugs.

“STI drugs is a big problem here because it’s very expensive to purchase.

“To purchase a bottle of tinidazole or augmentin – those are the STI drugs that we purchase from the pharmacies – it’s going for K50 to K60, or even K100 for a small container.”

The mobile health clinic is now covering the other three Ahi villages of Butibam, Hengali and Yanga. The team will move on to Wagang next week.

The health program falls under the K2.5 million dividends that was recently presented to Ahi Prudential Development.

(Momase-Highlands Regional Coordinator of the PNG Family Health Association, Mavia Mumuan, and her team explaining their programs to Ahi Hope Foundation manager, Willard Bogan, and AIL Group corporate services manager and Ahi Prudential Development board member, Rose Anne Dazo)