Heart Institute equipped

The medical items were Wheelchairs, Digital Weighing Scales, Height Measuring Tapes, USB Blood Glucose Meters and Lensing Devices, Led Otoscopes, Stethoscopes, Digital Body Thermometers, and Blood Pressure Monitors.

Head of Bank of South Pacific (BSP) Employee Relation, Kila Nouairi, Head of OSB Support Ray Baloiloi and the BSP ‘People and Culture Team’ made the presentation to Cardiologist and Director of the Sir Buri Kidu Heart Institute, Professor Sir. Isi Kevau and his team.

“We receive hundreds of patients daily and with these new items, it will very much assist our doctors in providing effective medical treatment to our patients,” said Sir Isi.

Mr. Baloiloi said, “We are very keen to be an active player in all aspects of our community development, and we strongly support health, education, environment, sports and social wellbeing in the communities we operate in, ensuring appropriate services are provided to improve the overall livelihood of the communities.”