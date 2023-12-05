Health service costly: Dr Binga

Chief executive officer of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, issued this warning when receiving the K3.5 million cheque from the Morobe Provincial Government yesterday in Lae.

“For instance, the unit cost to provide appendicetomy (removing appendix) is costing the government K39,000. For trauma and head injuries, the cost is K56,000 for one patient.

“These are costs carried by the Governmnet to deliver health service to our people. That is why in many delevoped coutries, they have medical care insurance cover for this very reason so the cost can be carried by the insurance companies. To actually carry all the drug cost for a district in a year will cost anything between K2-K3 million. Not to mention the cost of staff salaries and health infastructure maintanence.

“Whilst we try to hold Government and respective agencies and people accountable, we must also educate our people to look after themselves in the way we behave to avoid unnecessary accidents or trauma cases, look after our eating to avoid lifestye diseases, and more.”

Dr Binga said the provincial government’s K3.5 million funding support will be used to complement “what has been coming through the established systems”.

Apart from the K3.5 million, Governor Luther Wenge made a commitment of K1 million each to Manolos Aviation and the Wau-Waria district health centre.

“Together we are a team and through good partnership and understanding, we can build and strengthen our existing systems to deliver proper healthcare to our people.”