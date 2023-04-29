Health centres need beddings

Director of the Kumura Foundation, Vincent Kumura, issued the appeal, saying the two health centres serve patients from Bundi, in Madang Province, where the foundation is located.

“For quite some time now, the inpatient wards have struggled with basic items such as proper mattresses, blankets, bedcovers and pillows,” Kumura said.

“Many beds have no mattresses and beddings. Some mattresses are old with torn covers.

“We need at least 30 4-inch thick single mattresses, 30 pillows, blankets and bedcovers.

“In addition, we need some cooking pots, knives, spoons, and plates for the inpatient wards.”

Email kumurafoundation@gmail.com or message 7058-7067 if you wish to assist.

“Rest assured, we will purchase and provide purchase receipts and a brief report,” continued Kumura.

“Please spread the word to others you know who can support this cause.”

The Kumura Foundation works closely with the two health centres under its rural health focus in servicing both the people of Bundi and Simbu.