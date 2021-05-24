Health centre to be refurbished

Member for Ijivitari, Richard Masere, said the contractor engaged was presented with the payment to start the refurbishment of the Wanigela Health Centre today.

The contractor, Eziro Services, had completed the refurbishment of the Gona Kikiri Health Centre and Kausada Aid Post and was asked to deliver a similar standard in Wanigela.

Masere said more work is expected to start soon to refurbish other health facilities in the district.

The theme “Our people’s health and livelihood is important” was established by the Ijivitari District Development Authority to rebuild ailing facilities, furnish them with medical drugs and ensure their people have the best health service.