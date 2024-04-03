Head Bishop pledges commitment

This assurance was given during the ELCPNG executives’ installation programme held at Ogelbeng Seminary in Western Highlands Province on March 17th, 2024.

Reverend Urame shared insights from the Word of God, delivered by Reverend Edwin Huevos, a pastor and missionary teacher from the Lutheran Church in the Philippines.

He spoke on leadership qualities, highlighting the challenge to always follow Jesus Christ's example in offering both spiritual and physical leadership to the church and wider society.

According to Reverend Urame, this message resonates not only with the ELCPNG leaders but with all church leaders, encompassing both men and women across various ministries.

“We are committed to work together closely, anticipating robust decision-making to steer our church effectively, especially as we reflect on our initial two terms of eight years, a journey marked by pain, struggle and challenges,” said Reverend Urame.

He expressed optimism for the next four years, anticipating them to be challenging yet confident in the blessing received to achieve more for the church and create a brighter future for Lutheran generations.

Reverend Urame emphasised on the separation of secular culture from church principles, stating that attempts to introduce secular culture that could tarnish the church’s order would be addressed appropriately.

“You have entrusted us to serve, and we pledge to uphold discipline, honesty and truth in our duties. In return, we seek your support, cooperation and obedience from all Lutheran believers.”