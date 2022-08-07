Gulf health workers complete training

Many travelled in from very remote areas to get a better understanding of how to communicate to their communities about the vaccine.

Gulf PHA Incidental Manager, Sandra Yamuwe, says: “This training is very important because the COVID-19 vaccination update in Gulf PHA is very low. Also with the National General Elections currently happening, it’s important that all our health workers are trained to cater for any surges of COVID-19.”

With this training, these health workers will go back to their health facilities and train their staff and they will also work alongside their communities to improve vaccination and follow the Niupela Pasin protocol.

Agnes Mane, who has worked for 20 years in the remote parts of Gulf as a health worker, says: “As a health worker serving in the remote area without a nursing officer and health extension officer (HEO), this workshop is vital for me.”

Among topics covered were, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, how to vaccinate a patient, treatment, and management of COVID-19, how COVID affects the human anatomy, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) and planning and monitoring.

Mane added: “The sessions on COVID-19 and the vaccine itself helped a lot. There have been so many rumours that caused so much fear to many people but now I am well prepared to go back and help my people understand that the COVID-19 vaccination is just like any other vaccine that we take.”

Later the participants collaborated to put together an activity and work plan to continue their normal visits in their communities.

Save the Children’s RCCE team was there to give technical support and advice, especially with work and activity plans. By the end of week, many health workers found that the training was helpful in debunking the myths shared on social media about COVID-19 and some received their vaccinations for the first time.

The training was supported by the National Department of Health, National Control Center, Oil Search Foundation, the Gulf Provincial Health Authority and Save the Children.

Save the Children’s work under the RCCE project is funded by UNICEF.