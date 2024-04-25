Group sets sights on Mt Everest

They plan to travel to Nepal, to trek to the Base Camp of Mt Everest; an estimated 5,364 metres in height.

The organisation was established after members experienced personal loss. Friends of the Madang Provincial Hospital was created to proactively support the hospital.

Interim vice chairperson, Pamela Eugenio, outlined that this year, they aim to back the ‘Cervical Cancer, Early Detection and Treatment Clinic’ and the Madang Provincial Hospital (MPH); crucial facilities that rely heavily on donations.

The cancer clinic not only caters to Madang but also women from the Highlands region and Morobe.

The group aims to raise K100,000 from their climb this year, with Eugenio anticipating support from individuals, business houses and organisations from within the country and abroad.

Their climb in October will be followed by a grace period for sponsors to fulfill their pledges, then reporting, presentation, and equipment purchase for targeted departments.

Funds are managed through Bank South Pacific, with an executive committee overseeing decision-making.

The group’s efforts are endorsed by the Madang Provincial Health Authority.

Since its inception in 2019, the organisation has successfully raised over K110,000 in support of the MPH.

Those interested in backing their cause can contact them through their Facebook page: ‘Friends of the Madang Provincial Hospital’.