Govt prepares for Pope's visit

Minister Tkatchenko said the visit by the Holy Father Pope Francis, which is scheduled for August 25th to 28th, will be coordinated by the Department of Foreign Affairs and National Events.

He said Prime Minister James Marape has accepted the confirmation of the Papal visit and that line agencies have begun the process of hosting this important event of the year.

Meanwhile, Minister Tkatchenko announced that there will be a submission to the National Executive Council for National Events where all nine positions will be advised for a new structure.

“Currently as we stand, we have no certified or permanent staff at all in National Events.”

“Once the NEC has approved the National Events structure which will be under the Prime Minister’s Department with me as the minister then we will have an understanding of where we are going.”

“Also with the National Events will come into play the APEC Haus and International Convention Centre will come under National Events and Prime Minister’s Department.”

“This will make it easier for everybody to work and get things done so we use those facilities quite often and the Chinese government will completely upgrade and renovate the ICC this year.”

Minister Tkatchenko told government officials that the visit of the Pope would be completely different to the normal programs for state visits for the heads of government and VIP guests.

He explained that the decision for the Pope’s visit to the province was yet to be confirmed with what is appropriate for him although the invitation for this visit was originally from West Sepik Province.

Pope Francis will be the second pontiff to visit PNG. Pope John Paul II was the first head of the Catholic Church to visit Papua New Guinea twice in 1984 and 1995.