On Saturday 14th October ten short films from the East Asia-Pacific region were screened at the Paradise Cinema in Port Moresby showcasing some of the films from the Southeast Asian region.

The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival involves young people who create short films, using Digital technology to express their emotions and aspirations with the help of their teachers, animators, clergy and other leaders.

Though there were a few short films produced by youths from PNG, unfortunately, none of them made it to the final selections this year, unlike before.

Fr. Ambrose Pereira, Regional Coordinator for the Asia-Pacific Region, said, about 500 films were received, and each film was judged by four persons on the jury, including two media personnel from Papua New Guinea namely, Prisca Karlo from NBC and Frieda Kana from TVWan.

“And finally this was brought down to 52 films and these are now being screened in Hollywood and the final list of the winners will emerge. In the meanwhile, we want to add a regional films appreciated so ten films from each region received a big award which is a €1000 Euro per film.” Fr. Ambrose said.

Fr. Ambrose added that the Salesian Family would like to give young people an opportunity to express themselves, their thoughts, their visions, and their ideas.

“I think our young people have a lot within themselves. They need a platform to express themselves. And it is amazing how in five minutes, they are able to convey a message. A message that is positive, a message that has value, and a message that will bring about a lot of reflection for themselves and I’m sure for others as well.” Fr. Ambrose added.

The DBGYFF will take place again in 2024. This time, the invitation will be extended to other Catholic educational institutions outside of the Salesian Community as well.