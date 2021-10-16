Global Handwashing Day observed

Proper hand washing technique was demonstrated to students, reiterating the message on basic hygiene with focus on non-pharmaceutical approaches in protecting oneself against infectious diseases.

The awareness and advocacy drive were facilitated by JICA PNG health sector officers. Utilising the simple handwashing cartoon titled, “Let’s Wash Hands Together”, an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) tool was drawn by a Japanese cartoonist, Inoue Kimidori, and translated into 34 languages around the world, including Tok Pisin.

The cartoon aims to contribute towards JICA’s awareness efforts in strengthening each country’s public health systems.

A Grade Nine student of Iarowari secondary, Michelle Vali, said: “Handwashing is very important in prevention of diseases. I would love to share this with all my friends, neighbours and even classmates.”

JICA, through its volunteer program, seeks to establish a good partnership with the Central Provincial Education Division when it resumes.

It aims to place emphasis on the “Niupela Pasin” as a way forward for all.

(The awareness drive at the Iarowari Agro Technical Secondary School)