Giving students a second chance

The training college gives school leavers who cannot make it through the formal education system a second chance, according to Managing Director and Founder, Michael Goro.

At a press conference held on Wednesday 14th February, he said the HYTARC is recognized by the Education system so he urges parents, guardians and sponsors to enrol students to benefit from online learning.

This year the college marks 24 years of service to the education of young people. On Wednesday students who had paid 60 percent of their yearly school fees were given laptops.

Twenty laptops were given to students in various fields of study, including marketing, business management, tourism and hospitality, and others. There will be another 30 to be handed out on Monday 19 February, while 50 were dispatched to other provinces.

Having laptops takes students out of the classroom setting and puts them in the comfort of their own homes by saving costs and the safety of students. The college will provide online training for students.

First-year female student, Valeriana Babatani from Bairima in Kieta, AROB. Valeriana is excited to have a laptop to herself, a useful piece of equipment she said will greatly assist in her studies.

Valeriana said she wanted to do a Diploma in Business Management to help her dad grow his copra business back in Bougainville. The youngest of seven children, Valeriana wants to make a difference in her family.