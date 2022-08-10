Girls school celebrate PNG culture

The all-girls secondary school usually holds this event annually, however in the last two years it was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the relaxing of the pandemic protocols this year, the school proceeded to hold the celebrations while observing the Niupela Pasin.

It is important for the young generation to be taught our traditional culture as modernization rapidly takes over.

After official welcome speeches, the cultural dance performances from the faculty both international and nationals led the celebrations.

A display of 19 provincial flags representing the 19 provincial cultural groups and the three districts of Central province came up next.

As is the tradition in NCD during major events, the landowners are acknowledged first, and so the Hiri Motu cultural group was the first to display its culture. They were led by the Miss Hiri Motu Tumbuna Bilas, Ruth Kila.

The next group was from West Sepik but the cultural dance they presented was a borrowed one from across the border; a West Papuan dance.

The Cultural dances continued with the Southern region, Momase, Highlands and the New Guinea Islands.

Other cultural displays included the traditional huts which were judged on Friday.

The activity was timely in celebrating the unique cultural diversity of our country through song and dance, as PNG prepared to welcome the new government. It was a significant event as the young women and men collaborated in putting this spectacular event together.