A gift from the heart

On the wrapper were the words: ‘Happy 25 years Silver Jubilee, Fr Bill Kuglame’ obviously written in free hand-style, with wet coloured marking pens.

Thirteen-year-old Junior Asuwe, a grade Seven student from St Joseph’s Primary School in Mingende did not disclose the content of the gift, but he was among the communities who contributed toward the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations for the 54-year-old priest.

Junior Asuwe briskly said he helped his mother in doing roadside market during his spare time to raise funds to buy Fr Bill a small present during the celebrations of the anniversary.

Both the priest and the lad embraced each other, hushing the crowd to silence, except for the beating of kundu drums of the dancing Catholic mothers of Koronilge.

Sensing the emotional episode, the chairman of the Silver Jubilee organizing committee Fr Christopher Onguglo meditatively told the crowd that such gatherings for celebrations, parents and communities should motivate young people to participate actively.

Fr Christopher, who is running a program for turn-around marijuana addicts among young people in Simbu said parents and communities have the moral obligation to mould their children and youths to be active and participatory members of the church.

He said the gesture displayed by young Asuwe gave the signal that Fr Bill with his colleague priests are moving on into years, and the young people need to replace them soon either as priests or lay people.

“If young people would not make it to priesthood, then they would become good members of the community. Lead exemplary lives and be productive in managing their available resources to live better lives,” Fr Christopher said.

“Another perspective young people are drawn into areas and programs where money and materials are involved because they do not live self-sustainable lives. It is our duty to draw away the mentality and get them involved and participate in activities that make them to realize that they have potential to work for their own upkeep,” he added.

He said both the young and the old could work in unison, and only then they would communicate well for the progress of their communities, making the Church the hub of inspiration.