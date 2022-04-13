Fundraisers Support Femili PNG

The group also participated to raise funds for Femili PNG’s continued services to survivors of family and sexual violence.

Femili PNG patron, John Ma’o Kali, invited the diplomatic and corporate sector to support the fundraising efforts of Friends of Femili PNG at this year’s CTMF.

Kali and his family completed the 5.4km circuit and hosted runners, walkers and supporters at the PNG High Commission on race day.

Kali has already started to promote awareness and fundraising opportunities for the 2023 CTMF, and will also be writing to thank all the individuals who participated or donated.

Stephen Howes, Chair of Femili PNG and Friends of Femili PNG, once again completed the half marathon and continues to be one of the most successful fundraisers for the event.

Howes said: “We have been running for Femili PNG since 2015 and we have broken all records this year. It was great to see the Australian and Papua New Guinean communities come together for this common cause.”

“I am particularly thankful to High Commissioner Kali, as Patron of Femili PNG, for turning out with all his staff and for getting the diplomatic community, the corporate sector and the Australian DFAT to participate and raise funds for a noble cause.

“It was great day.”

Femili PNG fundraising efforts are more important than ever, with the recent Omicron surge placing survivors and those at risk of violence in vulnerable situations.

Femili PNG CEO, Daisy Plana, acknowledged the amazing effort of the 44 fundraisers and teams who took part in this year’s CTMF.

“This initiative is uplifting and encourages us to continue in serving survivors of family and sexual violence, she stated.

“COVID-19 has posed many challenges for survivors, but with such support, Femili PNG is encouraged to continue to provide assistance, especially to those who are most vulnerable and at a high risk of further abuse.”

This year’s #RunforFemiliPNG teams included the PNG High Commission, Howes/Holberton/Barritts, ANU Family and Friends, Sustineo and friends, Chauka blo NSW, Embassy of Switzerland and Rood-Wit-Blauw.

The combined efforts of these teams have raised $34,871.55 (K91,500) to date, with more donations expected over the next few weeks.

The runners competed in most categories of the CTMF; from the 2km kids run, 5.4km and 10km, through to the half and full marathons.