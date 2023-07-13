Fun Run collab for health and sports

The event aims to raise funds for the Kavieng General Hospital and support Team PNG in the upcoming 2023 Pacific Games.

Patrick Labongis, Executive Director of Anitua, expressed the company's enthusiasm for hosting the event, stating, "We accepted the invitation from Trukai Industries Ltd (TIL) to host this event on their behalf on Lihir because we see this as a great platform to pursue our fundraising efforts to support Kavieng General Hospital."

Anitua's Corporate Services team has focused on promoting the early detection and prevention of cancer this year. Labongis explained, "We've been planning a number of fundraising initiatives to donate to the Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic at Kavieng General Hospital; thus, the Trukai Fun Run is timely."

While a portion of the funds raised will go towards supporting Team PNG in the 2023 Pacific Games, Anitua Ltd intends to donate its share to the Kavieng General Hospital's Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic.

The organizers hope to attract at least 2,000 participants who will don TFR shirts and paint Londolovit yellow on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Event Lead Nancy Gah encouraged everyone on the island to purchase a t-shirt and support the two worthy causes. TFR shirts will be available for purchase at Anitua Supermarket, Anitua Corporate Services office, and on weekends at the Lihir Sports & Social Club.

The event has received tremendous support from various organizations in Lihir, including Anitua Retail, NCS, International SOS, Anitua Constructions, Anitua Transport, Lihir Police, and Newcrest. This collective effort highlights the community's commitment to the success of the Trukai Fun Run.

Labongis emphasized that this partnership with Trukai Industries Limited marks the first time Anitua Ltd is co-hosting the Trukai Fun Run. He added, "The landowner company looks forward to strengthening this relationship with TIL into the future, in line with the company's mission to 'Build relationships with all our external and internal stakeholders to enable a culture of operational excellence.'"

The 2023 Trukai Fun Run promises to be a memorable event, uniting the community on Lihir Island for a good cause while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.