Forest awareness for students

The awareness was conducted on Wednesday led by the Provincial Forestry Unit, District DPI Sector and supported by OISCA Training Centre. The awareness was a lead-up program to yesterday’s International Day of Forests commemoration which emphasised on the theme: “Forests and Innovation; New Solutions for a Better World.”

Speaking during the awareness was the Provincial Forestry Officer Chris Samson who highlighted on the important role that forests play in maintaining ecological balance, providing resources, and combating climate change.

Samson said that though Matupit is an island community and does not have a forest, he encouraged students and the community to start a reforestation program by planting shade and fruit trees.

He further said that the shorelines on the island had been greatly affected by erosion over the years and encouraged the communities to plant mangroves and other trees that can withstand salt water and surges.

The District Rural Development Officer Murphy Selep said that the district set up a mangrove nursery on the island last year and have started planting some around the island.

He said that the sector will be sourcing mangroves, fruit trees and various hard and soft wood seedlings from the Provincial Forestry Unit to supply to the school and the community.

Meantime St Martins Primary School Teacher in Charge Ramona Darius thanked the awareness team and added that such programs instill a sense of responsibility towards preserving our environment.

“These young people are our future and by teaching and promoting sustainable forestry practices, we encourage students to critically think about how their actions can affect the environment and choose more sustainable practices,” said Darius.

She said that the awareness is timely as some of the classes are currently on the topic of plants, water cycle and others relating to the environment.

The awareness ended with a quiz session regarding the environment.